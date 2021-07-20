Previous
Dragonfly by davemockford
Photo 2339

Dragonfly

A dragonfly visited our pond today. I have tried to identify it but the nearest I can get is a female Black Tailed Skimmer but I'm certainly not sure.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Dave

@davemockford
