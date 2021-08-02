Previous
Duckling by davemockford
Photo 2352

Duckling

Another duck at the pond has produced 9 ducklings which were running around in the rain this morning. I tried to get them all together but they wouldn't do it even though I asked their mother if she could round them up for a photo shoot.
2nd August 2021

Dave

