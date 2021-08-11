Previous
Sparrow by davemockford
Photo 2361

Sparrow

The bush was alive with sparrows but by the time I got my camera out this was the last one standing!
11th August 2021

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Photo Details

