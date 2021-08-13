Previous
Next
I'm Sitting In The Railway Station by davemockford
Photo 2363

I'm Sitting In The Railway Station

Got a ticket for my destination. Homeward Bound or off to work, I didn't enquire but Simon and Garfunkel's song is now firmly stuck in my head.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise