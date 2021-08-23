Previous
Large White Butterfly by davemockford
Large White Butterfly

These are normally seen near my brassicas but today this one was over a mile away in a public garden so I was happy to see it drinking from a flower.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Dave

@davemockford
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
August 24th, 2021  
