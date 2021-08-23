Sign up
Photo 2373
Large White Butterfly
These are normally seen near my brassicas but today this one was over a mile away in a public garden so I was happy to see it drinking from a flower.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
1
0
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
2374
photos
11
followers
11
following
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
23rd August 2021 1:28pm
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
August 24th, 2021
