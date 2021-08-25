Previous
Blue by davemockford
Photo 2375

Blue

Blue skies and blue agapanthus above and in front of the Methodist Church.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! are you rubbing the salt to the wound as I have no success in growing these beauties - it must be the soil type or climate !!! fav
August 25th, 2021  
