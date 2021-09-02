Sign up
Photo 2383
Another Grey Day
Where has the sun gone? Here we are again on another uninspiring, grey morning looking over the harbour towards Port Solent and The Pompey Dinosaur. A flock of nine swans lifts the gloom (slightly).
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
0
0
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2383
photos
11
followers
11
following
652% complete
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
Views
6
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
2nd September 2021 7:44am
