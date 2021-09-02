Previous
Another Grey Day by davemockford
Photo 2383

Another Grey Day

Where has the sun gone? Here we are again on another uninspiring, grey morning looking over the harbour towards Port Solent and The Pompey Dinosaur. A flock of nine swans lifts the gloom (slightly).
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Photo Details

