Photo 2516
Heading For Town
A Stagecoach bus sporting the latest livery heads for the town centre.
26th January 2022
26th Jan 22
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2520
photos
10
followers
11
following
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M6 Mark II
Taken
25th January 2022 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
