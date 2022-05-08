Sign up
Photo 2555
The Morning After
These lads have just got back from a night on the town I reckon. Bleary eyed and half asleep on this warm and sunny morning.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
