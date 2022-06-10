Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2588
New Film
A brick of the latest ISO 400 b&w film to hit the market. I can’t wait to load a camera with a roll and see what it can do
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2588
photos
11
followers
11
following
709% complete
View this month »
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close