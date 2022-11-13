Previous
Carnivorous Corvid by davemockford
Photo 2639

Carnivorous Corvid

The use of a long lens to compress perspective makes it look this crow is about to pounce on it's victim, one of the two people walking along the beach. Actually it was a lucky shot!
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Photo Details

