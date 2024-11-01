Previous
Wooly Poppies by davemockford
Photo 2762

Wooly Poppies

I thought I would post something just to let everyone know I'm still around. Too much to do and too little time for photography I'm afraid. It's November 1st and heading towards Remembrance Day and the local knitters have created a poppy montage.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
756% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Good to see you and the poppies as a mark of remembrance.
November 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise