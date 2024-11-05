Previous
Fish For Lunch - Again! by davemockford
Photo 2763

Fish For Lunch - Again!

At the Wetlands site in Arundel today just in time to see the pelicans being fed.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
756% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great timing.
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise