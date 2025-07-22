Previous
Glastonbury Tor by davemockford
Photo 2765

Glastonbury Tor

Taken from the top of the lookout tower above Cheddar Gorge having climbed the 274 steps up Jacob's Ladder
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Dave

@davemockford
