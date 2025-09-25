Sign up
Previous
Photo 2767
Gosport Ferry Not In Gosport (or Portsmouth)
One of the ferries that run the Gosport to Portsmouth service is at Trafalgar Wharf for maintenance today.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
1
0
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
2767
photos
4
followers
8
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
25th September 2025 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
An alternative view of Portsdown hill.
September 25th, 2025
close