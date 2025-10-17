Previous
A Patch Of Light by davemockford
Photo 2769

A Patch Of Light

Looking over at the grey skies above Portsmouth there is a small patch of light giving hope of a decent day today.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Dave

@davemockford
Photo Details

