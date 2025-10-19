Previous
Bluebell Railway by davemockford
Photo 2770

Bluebell Railway

On a wet Sunday this is a photograph of Beachy Head, a new build locomotive, built by volunteers at the railway over a period of 18 years (including planning and collecting together parts for the project).
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Dave

@davemockford
