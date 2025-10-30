Sign up
Photo 2772
Geese! Hundreds Of Geese!
The geese have arrived from colder climes in their hundreds. Is this a portent of a cold winter to come?
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS 20D
Taken
30th October 2025 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I love listening to the noisy gaggles.
October 31st, 2025
