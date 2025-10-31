Previous
Remembering The Fallen by davemockford
Photo 2773

Remembering The Fallen

The local Knitters have once again decorated Portchester's Clock Tower (OK a bit of hyperbole there) with woollen poppies ready for Remembrance Day next month.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
759% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The knitters do a grand job.
October 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact