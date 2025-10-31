Sign up
Previous
Photo 2773
Remembering The Fallen
The local Knitters have once again decorated Portchester's Clock Tower (OK a bit of hyperbole there) with woollen poppies ready for Remembrance Day next month.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
1
0
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
31st October 2025 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
The knitters do a grand job.
October 31st, 2025
