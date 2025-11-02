Previous
Next
Red On Blue by davemockford
Photo 2774

Red On Blue

A lovely Sunday afternoon and a walk after lunch. I don't know what the red plant or tree is but it looked stunning against the blue sky.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact