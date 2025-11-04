Previous
Blackthorn by davemockford
Photo 2776

Blackthorn

This year has been outstanding for fruit and even as late as November the Blackthorn bushes are still heavily laden.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Dave

@davemockford
