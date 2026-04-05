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Easter Sunset by davemockford
Photo 2780

Easter Sunset

Portsmouth in silhouette on Easter Sunday. Picture taken from East Wittering Beach.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
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