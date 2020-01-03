Previous
Brotherly shenanigans by davidchrtrans
Photo 757

Brotherly shenanigans

The first difficulty in today's shoot was to convince the boys that Mum wouldn't be cross if they jumped on our bed...

The second was that Mr T kept jumping face-first onto the bed.

I managed to capture a couple of cute shots of the both of them jumping and smiling, but I've chosen this one for today's photo because it better reflects the morning's shoot in general. ;)
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

DavidCHR

@davidchrtrans
Photo Details

