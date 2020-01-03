Sign up
Brotherly shenanigans
The first difficulty in today's shoot was to convince the boys that Mum wouldn't be cross if they jumped on our bed...
The second was that Mr T kept jumping face-first onto the bed.
I managed to capture a couple of cute shots of the both of them jumping and smiling, but I've chosen this one for today's photo because it better reflects the morning's shoot in general. ;)
3rd January 2020
DavidCHR
@davidchrtrans
Hello, friends! After successfully completing my first 365 projects in 2011 and 2013, I'm going to give it another go in 2020! I live in Madrid,...
Camera
NIKON D300S
3rd January 2020 10:31am
Tags
portrait
kids
jumping
