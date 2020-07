Hoverfly

..on cow parsley...? ... hogweed...?



I have been absent for a while. Part health issues.. Part destroying my laptop with coffee! I am locked out of it so I cannot access 365 or any of my contacts, passwords or editing software. I thought my back up disc would get me round those problems... alas not. New laptop, new start with 365. Phojo even more lost but, given my investment in the technology, I want it to come back, so I am beginning to work at it. Here's a beginning.