North beach Aberystwyth on a warm day by davidlostphojo
North beach Aberystwyth on a warm day

Shot with the infra red camera because it is my lightest camera (apart from the iPhone) and possibly the only one that I can comfortably carry on a 3 mile walk. Also I thought it was an IR kind of day!
Possibly better on black
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

David R

@davidlostphojo
