3 / 365
marram grass
A bright and windy autumn day at the dunes, Dyfi-Ynyslas Nature Reserve.
(Shot some time ago so I could call it a filler.)
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
David R
ace
@davidlostphojo
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 4
Taken
19th November 2013 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
wales
,
grasses
,
sand-dunes
,
nature-reserve
,
marram
,
dyfi-ynyslas
Hazel
ace
Is it too rude to say it reminds me of my dear departed little dog.......
August 6th, 2020
David R
ace
I'll take your word for it Hazel! Also I take responsibility for the lack of scale!
August 6th, 2020
