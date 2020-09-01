Sign up
2020-09-01
For the September 30 day nifty-fifty SOOC challenge set by Richard
@vignouse
. I got it wrong in camera : out of focus, not quite square and the camera's date is incorrectly set!
First day of Autumn in the UK according to the Meteorological Office. The long descent into winter begins!
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
David R
ace
@davidlostphojo
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-1
Taken
4th September 2020 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
life
,
calendar
,
still
,
nf-sooc-2020
