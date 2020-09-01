Previous
2020-09-01 by davidlostphojo
13 / 365

2020-09-01

For the September 30 day nifty-fifty SOOC challenge set by Richard @vignouse. I got it wrong in camera : out of focus, not quite square and the camera's date is incorrectly set!

First day of Autumn in the UK according to the Meteorological Office. The long descent into winter begins!
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

David R

ace
@davidlostphojo
3% complete

