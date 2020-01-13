Previous
Trees Through the Tent by davinicigirl9
Trees Through the Tent

They are trees seen from the inside of a tent on a clear day.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

davincigirl9

@davinicigirl9
Erika ace
Neat shadows!
January 13th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
Welcome to 365 - you've done the hardest bit... you've started!
January 13th, 2020  
Kate ace
Welcome! Eerie photo- lets the imagination go wild. Clever!
January 13th, 2020  
