Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
Ben & Jerry's!
Was early picking up the teen from work, so Hubby and I bought some ice cream and sat outside and enjoyed the ocean breeze.
I sometimes forget WHY this place IS a vacation destination and why I am so blessed to live here year-round.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dawna Kreis
@dawnakreis
Creating a magical life one breath at a time.
1
photos
1
followers
1
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
EveryDay Magic 365
Camera
SM-S737TL
Taken
9th July 2021 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close