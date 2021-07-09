Previous
Ben & Jerry's!
Ben & Jerry's!

Was early picking up the teen from work, so Hubby and I bought some ice cream and sat outside and enjoyed the ocean breeze.

I sometimes forget WHY this place IS a vacation destination and why I am so blessed to live here year-round.
Dawna Kreis

