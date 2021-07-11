Sign up
2 / 365
A Day of Adventure!
One of my oldest and dearest friends is in town with her family. It's been four years (at least) since we last saw one another. So, we're enjoying one another's company, and I'm exploring the town I currently call "home" like a tourist this week.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Dawna Kreis
@dawnakreis
Creating a magical life one breath at a time.
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
EveryDay Magic 365
Camera
SM-S737TL
Taken
11th July 2021 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
