IMG_20200321_204553_371

A message of hope:

There is a movement sweeping across Europe right now where families are painting rainbows along with the words "Let's All Be Well" and displaying them in their windows as a message of hope. Today, a group of fellow photographers and I are sharing images we have created in the spirit of this wonderful movement in an effort to spread some love and light during these scary and uncertain times. Follow along with us by checking out #LetsAllBeWell on instagram and please feel free to tag and share your own rainbows! While we may be physically apart for a while, we're all in this together.