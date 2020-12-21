Previous
Jingle & Bella by dawnbjohnson2
Jingle & Bella

Are tired of covid19 and impact on the holidays. They are ready to head back to the North Pole until next year.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
