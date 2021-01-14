Sign up
Photo 380
Family time
If an activity involves being outdoors, involves some physical movement and is with family or friends; it's a good day.
[Enjoying Where I'm At...learning to love the present and live in the moment]
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Dawn Johnson
@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
