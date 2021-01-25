Previous
Next
Baby M by dawnbjohnson2
Photo 391

Baby M

My nephew and niece's little one was over last weekend. She wasn't awake very long before falling back asleep. One of these days I'll get to photograph more of her. Here she is with one of the bumble bee pillows my daughter crochet for her.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise