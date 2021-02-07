Previous
Next
Let's all be well by dawnbjohnson2
Photo 404

Let's all be well

As a group project patients and staff cut out each heart and hung them on the window nearly a year ago. This window remains virtually untouched a year later. It is our reminder to #letsallbewell
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise