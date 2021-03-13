Previous
Childhood by dawnbjohnson2
Photo 438

Childhood

An early photo (edited from a slide image) of my sister and I fishing with my dad. This photo taken at the old resort.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
