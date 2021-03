Coffin shopping

The funeral home wanted to upsell us a super expensive casket. We found a note written by my dad in which he stated he wanted to be buried in a cardboard box tied with a rope. We weren't happy with the expensive options and a cardboard box was a no. We ended up finding a local coffin maker who builds coffins using local trees. He builds three a week and builds them out of love. This was perfect for my dad who lived a simple life not wanting to impress anyone. I know he'd love it.