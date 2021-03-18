Previous
Next
In honor by dawnbjohnson2
Photo 443

In honor

My brother accepted the US flag that was draped over my dad's coffin at the graveside ceremony. Taps was played on a bugel by a lone military guard. Thank you Dad for everything, and thank you for supporting freedom.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise