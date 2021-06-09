Previous
Weather vane
Weather vane

"A weather vane is an instrument used to show the direction the wind is blowing from. It is one of the simplest weather instruments created and it has been used since ancient times.

The weather vane is made up of a tail and arrow. The tail fin catches the wind and the arrow points toward the direction the wind is blowing FROM.

If the arrow on the weather vane is pointing north then it means there is a north wind. In other words, the wind is blowing from north to south."
-N.Merianos
9th June 2021

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
