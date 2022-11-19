Previous
Vintage nut bowl by dawnbjohnson2
Photo 1050

Vintage nut bowl

Made by my dad in 1948
19th November 2022

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
@dawnbjohnson2
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
My Grandparents and my Dad had the same set up every year for christmas-Great memories Fav
November 30th, 2022  
