Brown canopy by dawnblom
Brown canopy

We have had so much rain this season my yard has some new mushroom almost every morning.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

dawnblom

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great details in this.
October 8th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and dof.
October 8th, 2020  
