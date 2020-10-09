Sign up
29 / 365
My Datil Pepper's are ripening.
I never knew about Datils until I moved to Saint Augustine. They are a sweet, hot pepper.
I make a mean Datil Pepper Jelly with them.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
dawnblom
ace
@dawnblom
I live in Saint Augustine, Florida. My most favorite place to be is – in my bathing suit, on the beach, toes in the sand,...
30
photos
18
followers
20
following
8% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
9th October 2020 5:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
theme-seasons
marlboromaam
ace
How mean? LOL! I love peppers! Beautiful shot!
October 10th, 2020
dawnblom
ace
The heat is similar to a habanero but "sweet".
October 10th, 2020
Diana
ace
I love peppers if they do not make my eyes water. Lovely shot and colours.
October 10th, 2020
