My Datil Pepper's are ripening. by dawnblom
29 / 365

My Datil Pepper's are ripening.

I never knew about Datils until I moved to Saint Augustine. They are a sweet, hot pepper.
I make a mean Datil Pepper Jelly with them.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

dawnblom

marlboromaam ace
How mean? LOL! I love peppers! Beautiful shot!
October 10th, 2020  
dawnblom ace
The heat is similar to a habanero but "sweet".
October 10th, 2020  
Diana ace
I love peppers if they do not make my eyes water. Lovely shot and colours.
October 10th, 2020  
