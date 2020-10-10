Previous
Chief little red-foot by dawnblom
30 / 365

Chief little red-foot

Found this downy little guy under my palms this morning. He looks healthy but I don't think he can fly yet. I sure hope he learns before something gets him.
10th October 2020

dawnblom

I live in Saint Augustine, Florida.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh shame, don't you have something like a bird or animal shelter to take him to? Lovely shot of this poor guy.
October 10th, 2020  
