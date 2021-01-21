Sign up
10 / 365
Old garage door
Noticed this unusually painted door opposite a very modern surgery waiting for my parents to have their vaccines. Doing this project is definitely making me more observant.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
NovemberGirl
@dawnmoody
Having had my Canon PowerShot SX70HD for a year, I am sorry to say that I have only ever used it in point and shoot...
Photo Details
Comments
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
21st January 2021 2:43pm
Tags
door
saltaire
Granny7
ace
Looks like it needs a bit of TLC a bit like most of us. I am always seeing things that have been staring me in the face before
January 21st, 2021
