Old garage door by dawnmoody
10 / 365

Old garage door

Noticed this unusually painted door opposite a very modern surgery waiting for my parents to have their vaccines. Doing this project is definitely making me more observant.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

NovemberGirl

@dawnmoody
Having had my Canon PowerShot SX70HD for a year, I am sorry to say that I have only ever used it in point and shoot...
Granny7 ace
Looks like it needs a bit of TLC a bit like most of us. I am always seeing things that have been staring me in the face before
January 21st, 2021  
