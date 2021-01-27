Sign up
16 / 365
White washed window at Cardomon Cream
This caught my eye after seeing Chris Packham's photo of ice on a car window.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
NovemberGirl
@dawnmoody
Having had my Canon PowerShot SX70HD for a year, I am sorry to say that I have only ever used it in point and shoot...
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Views
3
365
iPhone 12 mini
27th January 2021 11:46am
iphone
,
ramsbottom
