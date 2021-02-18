Previous
Remnant Kings 1997 by dawnmoody
37 / 365

Remnant Kings 1997

One of the artworks on the Irwell Sculpture Trail. A reference to the once thriving textile and mining industries in the area.
NovemberGirl

ace
@dawnmoody
Having had my Canon PowerShot SX70HD for a year, I am sorry to say that I have only ever used it in point and shoot...
