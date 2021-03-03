Previous
Next
Bit of local history by dawnmoody
51 / 365

Bit of local history

Plaque above a small terraced house on the main road. Apparently it was a society set up to promote the vote for women.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

NovemberGirl

ace
@dawnmoody
Having had my Canon PowerShot SX70HD for a year, I am sorry to say that I have only ever used it in point and shoot...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise