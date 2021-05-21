Sign up
130 / 365
Out with family
First meal out in Ramsbottom in months. With Will and Sophie
21st May 2021
21st May 21
1
NovemberGirl
ace
@dawnmoody
Having had my Canon PowerShot SX70HD for a year, I am sorry to say that I have only ever used it in point and shoot...
208
photos
16
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
21st May 2021 8:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ramsbottom
