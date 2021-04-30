Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
26 / 365
Romantic ruin of St Mary's Church
Legends abound about this ruined church in East Somerton. Mainly to do with witches.
30th April 2021
30th Apr 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
NovemberGirl
ace
@dawnmoody
Having had my Canon PowerShot SX70HD for a year, I am sorry to say that I have only ever used it in point and shoot...
189
photos
16
followers
19
following
7% complete
View this month »
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Latest from all albums
116
28
117
40
118
119
41
120
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Natural History
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
30th April 2021 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
norfolk
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close