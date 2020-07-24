Previous
20200724_141312 by dawrenda
72 / 365

20200724_141312

The deck view from our weekend getaway!! I had no service and it was AWESOME!!!
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups.
Walks @ 7 ace
Off the grid and so peaceful, such a lovely view
July 27th, 2020  
